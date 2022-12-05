Monk finished with a team-high 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Sunday's 110-101 win over the Bulls.

On a night that the Kings' starting backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter combined to shoot 10-for-32 from the field and 3-for-18 from downtown, Monk stepped up to fill the scoring void. Though he continues to fill a bench role for Sacramento, Monk has routinely provided an excellent scoring burst off the bench with four 20-plus-point performances in his last six outings. He's supplemented the point production with at least four assists in four of those games and at least one steal on five occasions.

More News