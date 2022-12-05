Monk finished with a team-high 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Sunday's 110-101 win over the Bulls.

On a night that the Kings' starting backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter combined to shoot 10-for-32 from the field and 3-for-18 from downtown, Monk stepped up to fill the scoring void. Though he continues to fill a bench role for Sacramento, Monk has routinely provided an excellent scoring burst off the bench with four 20-plus-point performances in his last six outings. He's supplemented the point production with at least four assists in four of those games and at least one steal on five occasions.