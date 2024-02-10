Monk finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's 135-106 win over the Nuggets.

Monk's total was impressive when you consider his 20 minutes of court time, which was over five minutes less than his seasonal average. If backcourt size was a non-issue, Monk would have likely overtaken Kevin Huerter in the starting lineup weeks ago, but Huerter's 6-7 frame gives the team a better defensive set despite his recent shooting struggles. Monk's sixth-man role has been critical to the team's success, and he'll try to extend his streak of double-digit scoring totals Sunday against the Thunder.