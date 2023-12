Monk racked up 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to the Pelicans.

Monk led all bench players in Monday's game in scoring while connecting on a game-leading five threes and handing out a handful of assists in a losing effort. Monk has recorded at least 20 points in six games this season, including in three of his last four outings. He has connected on five or more threes in two games this year.