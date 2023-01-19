Monk closed with two points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 victory over the Lakers.

Although Monk saw a slight uptick in field-goal attempts during Wednesday's matchup, he was inefficient from the floor and scored below 10 points for a second consecutive game. He's logged single-digit scoring totals in four of his eight appearances this month and has averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game during that time.