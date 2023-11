Monk ended Wednesday's 102-101 loss to the Warriors with 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes.

the Kings elected to start Davion Mitchell in place of De'Aaron Fox.(ankle), but Monk stepped in early and helped to absorb some of Fox's missing output. Mitchell is more suited to the point guard role, but Monk is a multi-dimensional slasher who can fit into a few different spots in Sacramento's rotation.