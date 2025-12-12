Monk supplied 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 136-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Monk went scoreless over nine minutes off the bench in the loss to the Pacers on Monday, but he bounced back in this game and delivered another game with 15 or more points. It's the fourth time he achieves this feat in the last seven games, but he's also had three games with five or fewer points in that stretch. The inconsistencies as a scorer and the bench role limit Monk's upside, but he's still a player worth having rostered in most leagues -- and particularly category-based formats where he can supply decent three-point shooting numbers.