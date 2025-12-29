Monk had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 125-101 loss to the Lakers.

While Monk did hit double digits in scoring, his playing time remains discouraging. The veteran guard has averaged 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 14.3 minutes per contest across his last four games, and it wouldn't be shocking if the Kings explored trade options for Monk later this year.