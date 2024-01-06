Monk recorded 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 135-130 win over the Raptors.

Monk has registered nine assists in each of his last two games, though he hasn't reached the double-digit mark since Nov. 8 against the Trail Blazers. Monk continues to provide a spark for the Kings' bench and is a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Over his last five games, Monk is averaging 20.0 points on 54.5 percent shooting (including 48.6 percent from three), 3.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists over 30.0 minutes per game.