Monk (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

It looks like Monk will be back in action Wednesday night following a two-game stint on the sidelines, and if Zach LaVine (back) can't give it a go, Monk could see more shots falling his way. Through the first five games of the season, Monk has been a top-60 player with averages of 15.6 points, 2.4 assists, 2.6 triples, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

