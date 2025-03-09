Monk (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Monk is set to miss a third consecutive game due to a right toe sprain, but the good news is that he has been cleared to return to on-court activities. It doesn't appear likely that he'll play Monday against the Knicks, but he could make his return against the Warriors on Thursday. Monk has averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 34.1 minutes per game since the beginning of January.