Monk had 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block across 43 minutes during Monday's 129-128 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Monk continues to play heavy minutes for the Kings in his new role as the starting point guard. His production in February has been solid with 17.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over his last six games, but he could hit another gear once his shot starts falling -- he shot 41.7 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch.