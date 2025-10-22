default-cbs-image
Monk (illness) isn't listed on the Kings' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Monk will return to action in the Kings' regular-season opener after missing the team's final two preseason games due to illness. The 27-year-old guard is coming off a career-best year in 2024-25, during which he averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game across 65 regular-season appearances (45 starts).

