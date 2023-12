Monk (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Minnesota, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings downgraded Monk from questionable to doubtful prior to warmups, but now he's officially getting the night off. Saturday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Kings will use this opportunity to get Monk's lingering foot issue some rest. Kevin Huerter, Chris Duarte and Keon Ellis are all candidates to see increased run.