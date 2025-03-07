Monk (toe), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, did not participate in the club's morning shootaround, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Monk is set to miss his second consecutive contest due to a right toe sprain, and his absence from shootaround bodes poorly for his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers. The point guard can still be considered day-to-day moving forward. Over his last five outings since the All-Star break, Monk has averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.6 minutes per contest.