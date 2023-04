Monk (lower leg) participated in morning shootaround Tuesday, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Monk sat out Sunday's game and was listed as questionable for Tuesday due to left lower leg soreness, but things seem to be trending in the right direction for his return ahead of Tuesday's affair. The team should clarify his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET opening tipoff, but Monk should slot in as a prime scoring option off the bench again if given the green light.