Monk (foot) is listed as questionable, but he plans to play Friday against the Suns, Mark Haynes of the Sacramento Observer reports.

Monk played through the foot issue Wednesday, totaling 10 points, five assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes, but he was sidelined for Thursday's practice, putting his status in doubt. Monk has yet to miss a game this season but is going through a slump right now, averaging just 12.8 points on 39.3 percent shooting over the Kings' past five games.