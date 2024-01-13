Monk accumulated 15 points (5-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 112-93 loss to the 76ers.

The 25-year-old guard was the only member of the Kings' second unit to score in double digits. Monk has provided at least 15 points in seven of the last nine games, averaging an impressive 17.9 points, 6.1 assists, 2.6 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 28.4 minutes a night over that stretch as he builds his case for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.