Monk ended with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 138-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

After three straight single-digit performances, Monk has now scored at least 10 points in three consecutive contests, including back-to-back games with five-plus assists. Monk's 20 points Friday tied De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray for the team high and marked his highest scoring output since he dropped a career-high 45 points against the Clippers on Feb. 24.