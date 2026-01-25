Monk chipped in 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 139-116 loss to the Pistons.

The 27-year-old guard went to the locker room in the second quarter to get checked out for a leg injury, but he returned to the court midway through the third and wound up leading the Kings in scoring on the afternoon. Monk has scored at least 16 points in five straight games as a key piece of the second unit, averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 threes, 3.2 assists and 1.8 boards in 27.2 minutes.