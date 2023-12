Monk contributed 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block over 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-104 win over the Jazz.

With De'Aaron Fox (shoulder) sidelined, Monk posted a solid number as a fill-on amid struggles from Keon Ellis after he failed to produce as Fox's replacement. Monk has emerged as one of the best sixth men in the league, and he's flexible enough to spell Fox, Kevin Huerter or Harrison Barnes off the bench.