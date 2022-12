Monk produced 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 victory over Indiana.

Monk took only nine shots Wednesday but still finished second on the team with 20 points. It was his fifth game of 20-plus points this season, three of which have come over his past four contests. Monk has shot very well over that stretch, making 60.7 percent of his field-goal attempts , including 37.5 percent of his three-point tries.