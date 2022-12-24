Monk supplied 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Wizards.

Monk wasn't very efficient from the field, but he was still able to finish third on Sacramento with 16 points. The veteran guard made his mark elsewhere as well, notching five boards, four dimes and a team-high two steals. Monk has been a bit up-and-down this season, but he's on pace for career-best per-game averages in points (14.3) and assists (4.0).