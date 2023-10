Monk racked up 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 132-127 overtime win over the Lakers.

This was Monk's best performance of the young season after averaging 9.5 points in his previous two outings. The Kings are going to put more on Monk's plate offensively in the short term, as De'Aaron Fox is expected to miss some time with an ankle sprain.