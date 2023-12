Monk closed Saturday's 123-117 victory over Denver with 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

Monk continued to distinguish himself as Sacramento's sixth man during the win, logging his fifth consecutive double-digit total from the bench. Monk has been a pure scorer throughout his career, and while his secondary stats are rarely going to jump off the page, he can inflict swift damage when his shot is dialed in.