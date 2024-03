Monk produced 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 win over the Lakers.

The votes for Monk to be Sixth Man of the Year should be numerous as he continues to ball out with the Kings' second unit He played 32 minutes in the contest, holding Kevin Huerter to only two points in 12 minutes on the floor. He's also a key pivot when Harrison Barnes takes a seat, allowing for a full game's worth of production.