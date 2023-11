Monk ended with 23 points (4-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 15-19 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-118 overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

Monk didn't have the best shooting night, but his aggressive play earned him a whopping 19 free-throw attempts, draining 15 of them. He also excelled as a ball distributor, outdoing Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell as the primary absorber of De'Aaron Fox's (ankle) missing output.