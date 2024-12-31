Monk logged 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Mavericks.

It's taken a few years for Monk to find his way back into a starting lineup, but it looks like he's now the preferred option after working with the second unit during his first two seasons with the Kings. Monk's ability to put up solid totals in a reserve role was never in doubt, but the addition of DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Huerter's streaky play has led to a permanent spot for Monk with the first unit. Monk and DeRozan seem to complement each other well, and the Kentucky product's ability to impact in multiple categories is a great bonus for the squad.