Monk posted 26 points (9-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 124-112 win over the Lakers.

Monk recorded his sixth game of the campaign with at least 20 points and set a new season-high mark with 26 on the night. It's no secret that Monk is on the trade block, as the Kings seem ready to pivot to a rebuild. With a modest contract and a proven resume as a scorer and playmaker, Monk is likely to have a decent market.