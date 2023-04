Monk is questionable to play Friday versus the Warriors due to some soreness in his left lower leg.

Davion Mitchell (knee), Kevin Huerter (leg) and De'Aaron Fox (ankle) are also questionable for Friday's game, and if all these guys are forced to the sidelines, Terence Davis and P.J. Dozier would be slated for some major minutes. Monk managers can expect to get official word on his status closer to Friday's tip.