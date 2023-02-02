Monk racked up 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the Spurs.

Monk had a solid first half with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field to go along with two assists and two steals. However, the shooting guard really found his legs after the break, knocking down five of seven field goal attempts for another 14 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter to help Sacramento close out the Spurs. Monk's 22 points on the night were the most he's scored in a contest since Dec. 28 and he's now shot above 60 percent from the floor in three straight.