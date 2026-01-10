Monk recorded eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench in Friday's 137-103 loss to the Warriors.

Monk hadn't played in any of the Kings' previous three games in coach's decision, but he re-emerged on the second unit Friday after head coach Doug Christie elected to drop Doug McDermott from the rotation and also chose to cut down Precious Achiuwa's playing time. Though he wasn't particularly productive during his time on the court, Monk could become a more consistent fixture in the rotation in the short term if the Kings intend to showcase him ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.