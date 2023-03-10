Monk finished Thursday's 122-117 victory over the Knicks with 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 20 minutes.

Monk went wild with a 45-point performance Feb. 24, but he came into Thursday averaging just 8.4 points on 42.3 percent shooting over his subsequent five contests. The veteran guard bounced back with a solid all-around effort against New York, knocking down four triples and finishing with a 19/5/5 line. Monk has shown the ability to put up big numbers at times this season, but his fantasy viability has been shaky lately due, in part, to inconsistent playing time. Over his past six games, he's averaging a modest 18.3 minutes.