Monk (illness) didn't play in Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Monk has missed two straight games due to an illness, and his final chance to suit up before the All-Star break will come Wednesday in Utah. After the break, it's unclear what Monk's role will be, but that'll likely depend on the health of Zach LaVine (finger), Keegan Murray (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (eye). From Jan. 9 through Feb. 6, Monk appeared in 14 of 16 games, averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game.