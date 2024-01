Monk finished with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 103-94 victory over the Grizzlies.

Monk managed just three points in the win, continuing his recent struggles. He has now scored fewer than 10 points in four of the past five games, a far cry from what he was putting up only a month ago. He has been outside the top 300 over the past two weeks, making him a tough player to hold in standard formats.