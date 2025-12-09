Monk closed with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over nine minutes during Monday's 116-105 loss to the Pacers.

Monk failed to score for just the second time this season, continuing what has been a frustrating campaign. Fresh off back-to-back 20+-point performances, Monk has since scored three and zero points. The Sacramento rotation is impossible to project at this point, making Monk a hard player to trust in standard fantasy leagues.