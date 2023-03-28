Monk finished Monday's 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves with 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and three assists across 27 minutes.

After a run of seven double-digit scoring outings over eight games, Monk failed to reach that plateau in three straight contests heading into Monday's matchup. He struggled with his shot again and failed to hit a three-pointer, but he still got back into double figures thanks to a perfect night at the free-throw line. Monk's inconsistent scoring production makes him a risky fantasy play during the final weeks of the regular season.