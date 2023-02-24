Monk logged 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Thursday's 133-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

Monk (right ankle sprain) returned from a two-game absence and picked up right where he left off. However, his minutes were cut short Thursday due to the lopsided score. Prior to getting hurt, Monk was consistently seeing minutes in the mid-to-high 20s and was a reliable source of points, three-pointers and assists for fantasy managers. Look for that trend to continue.