Monk posted 15 points (4-15 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 128-120 loss to the Jazz.

Monk didn't have his best shooting performance and was woeful from beyond the arc, but he still posted a decent stat line based on his volume. Monk has been playing well of late and has scored in double digits in all but one of his last eight appearances, putting up 14.6 points per game off the bench in that span.