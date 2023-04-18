Monk racked up 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-106 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Monk struggled with his efficiency and wasn't able to replicate his 32-point explosion from Game 1, but he still provided quality production off the bench. Despite operating as a reserve, Monk has seen starter-level playing time, while Keegan Murray has been held to under 20 minutes in each of the first two games of the opening-round series.