Monk finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to Miami.

Monk bounced back with a solid effort off the bench on Wednesday night after going just 2-of-9 from the field in his previous contest. The Kings shooting guard recorded seven first-half points on 3-of-6 shooting, but it was in the third quarter when he really made his presence felt, either scoring or assisting for field goals on four consecutive possessions after entering the game for Kevin Huerter. Monk has now scored in double figures in three of his last five games.