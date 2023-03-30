Monk accumulated 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-80 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Monk got hot from deep and finished with a team-high 19 points off the bench. Coming into the contest, the sharpshooter was shooting just 31.3 percent over his past four appearances, so it was certainly a solid bounce-back performance against the lowly Trail Blazers. Across 14 March appearances, Monk has averaged 12.1 points and 4.1 assists in 21.0 minutes.