Monk closed with 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and two assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 140-120 win over Houston.

Monk has been on a tear of late and continues to produce off the bench, reaching the 20-point mark for the second time this month while extending his streak of double-digit scoring games to six contests. The veteran is averaging 13.5 points per game off the bench this season, which is a similar figure to the numbers he posted last season with the Lakers while holding a starting role.