Monk recorded 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-95 loss to the Rockets.

Monk notched a new season-high in points in the blowout loss, and he saw some increased opportunity to close the game with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Russell Westbrook all getting benched down the stretch. Monk has been trending up as of late, scoring 20-plus in three of his past five games.