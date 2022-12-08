Monk provided 16 points (7-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Bucks.

Monk has been a consistent performer off the bench for Sacramento, scoring in double digits in five straight contests while reaching the 20-point mark thrice in that span. The six-year guard is having a career-best season off the bench for the Kings, averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. That figure improves to 18.3 points per tilt when factoring his last 10 outings.