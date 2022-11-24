Monk closed Wednesday's 115-106 loss to Atlanta with 27 points (12-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four assists and two steals over 26 minutes.

Monk provided a big spark off the bench for the Kings on Wednesday, racking up 15 first-half points on 7-of-9 shooting and later going 3-of-3 for seven points in the fourth quarter. He shot 66.7 percent from the field in the contest, matching his best shooting percentage in a game this season while also recording a game and season-high 27 points. Despite the excellent night from Monk, the Kings still saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end after falling too far behind early.