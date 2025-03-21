Monk accumulated 34 points (12-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and five assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 loss to the Bulls.

Monk finished the loss with a team- and season-high 34 points, marking his third outing with at least 30 points over 58 regular-season appearances. The 27-year-old combo guard was also efficient from beyond the arc, and he sank at leas three triples for the 25th time on the season. Monk has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five outings, and in that five-game span, he has averaged 21.8 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 36.6 minutes per game.