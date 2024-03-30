Monk is feared to have suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee during Friday's 107-103 to the Mavericks and will undergo further testing, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Monk suffered his knee injury after colliding with Luka Doncic early in the first quarter of Friday's contest, causing him to leave after just one minute of action. While fantasy managers should look out for an official update from Sacramento, losing the likely Sixth Man of the Year would be a big blow for the Kings' playoff hopes.