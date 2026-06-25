Kings' Malik Monk: Shaky standing for 2026-27

Monk's (personal) role for 2026-27 is undetermined after Sacramento landed Darius Acuff with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

It was somewhat of a surprise that the Kings didn't trade Monk in 2025-26, as his 22.0 minutes per game were his lowest since 2020-21. The veteran guard is under contract for next year, but the selection of Acuff and emergence of Nique Clifford late last season appear to push Monk even further down the depth chart this summer. That said, Monk could also have a meaningful Opening Night role if Russell Westbrook leaves this offseason.