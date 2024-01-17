Monk registered 13 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to Phoenix.

Monk might have scored in double digits for the fifth game in a row, which is always useful considering his bench role, but his upside becomes limited when he struggles from the field as much as he did Tuesday. Monk delivers most of his value through his shooting and scoring prowess, so on that note, an improvement over his 41.8 percent from the field since the start of January could be useful for fantasy managers.