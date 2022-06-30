Monk and the Kings agreed to terms on a two-year, $19 million contract Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Monk was one of a flurry of transactions to break just as free agency began Thursday night, and he'll cash in after playing last season on a prove-it deal with the Lakers. The 2017 lottery pick fared well in LA, averaging a career-high 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. He'll enter a less-chaotic environment in Sacramento, where he'll primarily compete with 2021 first-rounder Davion Mitchell for minutes at both guard spots.